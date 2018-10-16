202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Man shot at…

Police: Man shot at Baltimore officers while driving with 3-year-old

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 12:07 pm 10/16/2018 12:07pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man shot at them multiple times while fleeing in a minivan that had a toddler as a passenger.

Citing a police release, news outlets report officers alerted to gunfire Monday night followed a gold minivan speeding away from the scene, and were shot at by someone inside. Officers saw a man jump out, but continued to follow it and again took on gunfire.

The minivan eventually crashed, and police say 32-year-old Butch Brandford emerged from the driver’s side with a 3-year-old girl.

He was arrested and a handgun was recovered. The girl was taken to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

No officers were injured.

Brandford is charged with assault and handgun violations. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500