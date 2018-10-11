Baltimore court dismisses Exelon challenge on water quality plan

Gov. Larry Hogan says progress in fighting pollution in the Chesapeake Bay could be at risk, if Maryland doesn't pursue a comprehensive regional approach to reducing pollution in the Susquehanna River, which flows through the dam.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Baltimore City Circuit Court judge has dismissed a challenge by Exelon to the water quality certification issued by a Maryland agency in the proposed relicensing of the Conowingo Dam.

Gov. Larry Hogan says progress in fighting pollution in the Chesapeake Bay could be at risk, if Maryland doesn’t pursue a comprehensive regional approach to reducing pollution in the Susquehanna River, which flows through the dam.

Ben Grumbles, who heads the Maryland Department of the Environment, said Thursday that the agency’s water quality certification for the proposed relicensing of the dam includes responsible and necessary conditions based on science and the law.

The department also has filed a request to dismiss a complaint filed by Exelon in U.S. District Court.

