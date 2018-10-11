202
Baltimore police: Father charged in death of infant daughter

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 4:46 pm 10/11/2018 04:46pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been charged in the death of his infant daughter.

Baltimore police announced Thursday that Anthony Ford was charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, first- and second-degree child abuse and first- and second-degree assault in the death of his daughter, Brailynn.

Police say Brailynn was taken to a hospital Oct. 4 with signs of trauma to her body and she died on Sunday. Her death was ruled a homicide.

It’s not clear whether Ford has an attorney since the case doesn’t yet appear in online court records.

Anthony Ford Baltimore, MD News crime homicide infant daughter Local News Maryland News
