202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 2nd arrest made in…

2nd arrest made in kidnapping, slaying of Baltimore woman

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 5:00 pm 09/05/2018 05:00pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been arrested in Philadelphia in the death of a mother of two who was abducted and found dead in a burning, vacant home.

Williard Turner Williams, 35, is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, arson and other charges in connection with the slaying of Tiffany Jones, Baltimore police said. Court records don’t list an attorney for Williams.

A woman from Glen Burnie, Maryland, faces similar charges in Jones’ death. She was arrested late last month and has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 20.

Investigators found the body of the 29-year-old Jones in South Baltimore. She was abducted from the same neighborhood after she got into an argument with two men, who then forced her into a pickup truck and sped away, police said.

Related Stories

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News crime Local News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500