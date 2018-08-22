202
Missing woman’s body found in burned, vacant Maryland home

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 8:51 pm 08/22/2018 08:51pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing Maryland woman has been found by firefighters putting out flames at a vacant home in South Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire Department spokeswoman Blair Skinner tells The Baltimore Sun that responding firefighters found the body Wednesday. Baltimore police say 29-year-old Tiffany Jones was abducted Tuesday from the same neighborhood. The newspaper says police and fire officials confirmed the body was Jones, a mother of two.

Police say Jones got into an argument Tuesday afternoon with two men, who then forced her into a pickup truck and drove away. Skinner says the state medical examiner’s office will determine Jones’ cause of death. Police spokesman Detective Jeremy Silbert says homicide and arson detectives are investigating.

