202
Home » Baltimore, MD News » 4 indicted in Md.…

4 indicted in Md. carjacking ring

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP August 13, 2018 4:21 pm 08/13/2018 04:21pm
6 Shares

WASHINGTON — Four Baltimore, Maryland, men have been indicted for their part in what prosecutors call a violent carjacking ring.

Dalante Graham, 18; Tyheim Gray, 19; Travon Williamston, 17, and Daquan Johnson, 18, have all been indicted in a string of carjackings and auto thefts that spanned from September through December of last year.

The office of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement the four men often caused minor fender-benders, and then, during what started as an exchange of insurance information, would attack their victims, stealing cellphones, wallets or other valuables, and then the victim’s car. Prosecutors say the four often recorded images of themselves joy riding in a stolen vehicle and posted them on social media. They also wore key fobs from the stolen cars on their belts.

Victims were also trailed as they walked to or from parked cars in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. In many cases, victims were assaulted; according to Frosh’s office, one victim suffered a fractured skull.

The indictment also showed that some victims were targeted twice: If the stolen key ring had a key to a second vehicle on it, the thieves would use information gained from either stolen items or from the exchange of information after the faked accident to go to a victim’s home and steal the second vehicle.

The charges against the four men include carjacking, robbery, participation in a criminal gang and assault. If convicted, each of the four men could face a maximum of 100 years, Frosh’s office said.

“The defendants used guns, knives, and violence to carry out their carjackings,” Frosh said in the statement. “They left a trail of stolen cars, stolen phones and broken bones. They showed no remorse. In fact, they flaunted their exploits on social media. They face many years behind bars.”

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News carjacking kate ryan Local News Maryland News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500