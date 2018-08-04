4 indicted in Md. carjacking ring

The office of Maryland's attorney general said the four would cause fender-benders and use the exchange of information to steal wallets, cellphones and cars — and they didn't stop there.

WASHINGTON — Four Baltimore, Maryland, men have been indicted for their part in what prosecutors call a violent carjacking ring.

Dalante Graham, 18; Tyheim Gray, 19; Travon Williamston, 17, and Daquan Johnson, 18, have all been indicted in a string of carjackings and auto thefts that spanned from September through December of last year.

The office of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said in a statement the four men often caused minor fender-benders, and then, during what started as an exchange of insurance information, would attack their victims, stealing cellphones, wallets or other valuables, and then the victim’s car. Prosecutors say the four often recorded images of themselves joy riding in a stolen vehicle and posted them on social media. They also wore key fobs from the stolen cars on their belts.

Victims were also trailed as they walked to or from parked cars in Baltimore City and Baltimore County. In many cases, victims were assaulted; according to Frosh’s office, one victim suffered a fractured skull.

The indictment also showed that some victims were targeted twice: If the stolen key ring had a key to a second vehicle on it, the thieves would use information gained from either stolen items or from the exchange of information after the faked accident to go to a victim’s home and steal the second vehicle.

The charges against the four men include carjacking, robbery, participation in a criminal gang and assault. If convicted, each of the four men could face a maximum of 100 years, Frosh’s office said.

“The defendants used guns, knives, and violence to carry out their carjackings,” Frosh said in the statement. “They left a trail of stolen cars, stolen phones and broken bones. They showed no remorse. In fact, they flaunted their exploits on social media. They face many years behind bars.”