Baltimore middle school choir performs on GMA after viral video

WASHINGTON — After their video went viral, members of Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School choir performed their rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise up” on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

Choir director Kenyetta Hardison shared video of the middle schoolers rehearsing on Facebook last month, and the post was soon picked up by the ChoirBuzz page. The video has now been viewed millions of times.

The choir traveled to New York for the “GMA” performance, and were treated to a surprise message from Andra Day, herself.

“Your video was so powerful and moved me so deeply, and is moving the entire nation right now,” she said.

