Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti opens up on firing Harbaugh and the search for the next coach

Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti discussed a variety of topics at a rare news conference Tuesday, but the lively session was largely centered on his decision to fire coach John Harbaugh last week after 18 seasons.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The next coach of the Baltimore Ravens will have a couple of tough acts to follow, given how quickly the previous two won a Super Bowl.

“It took (Brian) Billick two years, John (Harbaugh) five,” owner Steve Bisciotti said. “Maybe I’ll give this guy six.”

Bisciotti might have been joking, but it was clear Tuesday he has high hopes for the team’s next hire. The owner held a rare news conference, speaking for about an hour. Bisciotti discussed a variety of topics, but the lively session was largely centered on his decision to fire Harbaugh last week after 18 seasons.

“I got to the point that I didn’t believe that I would feel regret after I made that decision,” Bisciotti said. “That’s what instinct is. When you finally get to the point that you’re pretty damn sure that you are not going to regret the decision a day or a week later, then that’s the time to make the decision.”

Whoever follows Harbaugh has a chance to inherit two-time MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Although Baltimore missed the playoffs this season, the Ravens reached the AFC title game a couple of years ago and have won the AFC North four times in Jackson’s eight pro seasons.

“When Tony Dungy said this is a bad decision and good luck finding someone better than John, I literally wanted to call Tony and say, ‘Do you remember John 18 years ago?’” Bisciotti said. “How can you take our success and use it against me while we’re out trying to find the next John Harbaugh?”

Bisciotti was not shy about speaking his mind. He gave a clear vote of confidence to general manager Eric DeCosta, who was seated next to him and fielded some questions of his own, but Bisciotti took responsibility for firing Harbaugh.

“I tried to take my love and respect of John out of it, and it’s (DeCosta’s) best friend, so I don’t know that he could, and I admire him for it, but I had to look at them and say, ‘You’re pretty close to me. You’re not there. I’m going to push you over the edge. I’m going to make the decision,’” Bisciotti said. “I made the decision by myself, and they understood. We had already talked about why I was there, and I didn’t need them to come to my side of the fence for me to make this tough decision.”

Bisciotti acknowledged firing Harbaugh over the phone, saying he was at home and Harbaugh was in the car heading home.

“I thought it would kind of be a jerk move to call him up and say, ‘Hey coach, meet me at the office in an hour,’” Bisciotti said.

The news conference began shortly after Baltimore announced that it had completed an interview with Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores for the coaching vacancy. The Ravens have also talked to Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, outgoing Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Denver passing game coordinator Davis Webb, Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and outgoing Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski.

All of those candidates except Webb, Weaver and Kubiak have at least some head coaching experience in the NFL. Bisciotti made a point of saying that struggles in a previous head coaching position wouldn’t necessarily deter the Ravens from hiring a given candidate.

“It’d be very easy for me to try and avoid those ex-head coaches because they have losing records, but I’m telling you, we are keen to their circumstances,” Bisciotti said. “We won’t let their first shot at a job influence us negatively for this one.”

Bisciotti also said Jackson has an open invitation to come with the owner to interviews later in the process.

Bisciotti weighs in on Tomlin, his future and more

Baltimore’s owner was asked whether outgoing Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin might come coach the Ravens:

“Only if John takes the Pittsburgh job. Wow. Wouldn’t that be interesting? I don’t know,” Bisciotti said, before referencing Tomlin’s chest-pounding, kiss-blowing celebration after the Steelers beat the Ravens to win the division. “That thing last week maybe disqualified him from my opening after our kicker missed the kick to let them advance.”

On a possible extension for Jackson, who has two years left on his existing deal:

“We want another window, and Lamar knows that. I think that he’s amenable to doing something that mirrors the last deal he did, although the annual number will be a little higher.”

On whether Harbaugh would have remained the coach if Baltimore had beaten Pittsburgh in Week 18 to make the playoffs:

“For a week.”

On his future as an owner:

“I want to win a couple of Super Bowls and get the hell out. I’d love that to be in the next 10 years when I’m 75. That’s my dream. If I have one of the top teams at 75, I’ll probably stay until 76. I’ll probably bail somewhere around 10 years from now when I have a really bad season or back-to-back seasons.”

On how much say Jackson will have in the coaching search:

“A lot of say, but he has no power. I have the power. They have opinions, and I want them all. I care about my players very much, but I can’t give them power.”

