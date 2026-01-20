Ravens interview Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for their coaching vacancy

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for their coaching vacancy.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile for their coaching vacancy.

In his first season as their coordinator, the Jaguars improved from 4-13 to 13-4. He was an assistant for the Green Bay Packers the previous season and coached linebackers for the Miami Dolphins from 2020-23.

The Ravens have also interviewed Joe Brady, Mike McDaniel, Anthony Weaver, Jesse Minter, Jim Schwartz, Brian Flores, Kliff Kingsbury, Matt Nagy, Vance Joseph, Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak, Chris Shula and Nathan Scheelhaase. Kevin Stefanski and Robert Saleh interviewed, but Stefanski has since been hired by the Atlanta Falcons and Saleh reached an agreement with the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens fired coach John Harbaugh earlier this month after 18 seasons in charge. Harbaugh was hired by the New York Giants.

