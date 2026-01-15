Ravens interview former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for their coaching vacancy

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for their coaching vacancy.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for their coaching vacancy.

McDaniel was fired earlier this month after going 35-33 in four seasons with the Dolphins. Miami went 7-10 this season, missing the playoffs for a second straight year.

The Ravens fired John Harbaugh after 18 seasons at the helm. In addition to McDaniel, Baltimore has interviewed Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver for the job.

Also interviewed by the Ravens: Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos passing game coordinator Davis Webb, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

