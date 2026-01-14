Ravens interview defensive coordinators Minter and Schwartz for their coaching vacancy

The Baltimore Ravens have interviewed Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for their head coaching vacancy.

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Cleveland, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(AP/David Richard)

Minter is a prominent candidate, since he’s coached in Baltimore fairly recently. He was a defensive backs coach with the Ravens before becoming Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator in 2021. He was the defensive coordinator for Michigan during its national championship season of 2023 before following coach Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers.

Schwartz has been a defensive coordinator for the Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. He was also the coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009-13.

Schwartz is from the Baltimore area and was a defensive assistant for the Ravens from 1996-98.

The Ravens fired coach John Harbaugh after 18 seasons last week. In addition to Minter and Schwartz, they have interviewed Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, outgoing Washington offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Denver passing game coordinator Davis Webb, Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and former Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski.

