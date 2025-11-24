The Ravens have won 5 straight, but Lamar Jackson hasn’t looked like himself lately

Lamar Jackson insisted his recent injuries aren't holding the Baltimore Ravens' offense back.

The star quarterback doesn’t look totally right, however, and neither do the Ravens — even after five straight victories.

Jackson missed practice time each of the past two weeks with knee and ankle issues. He was able to play against Cleveland and the New York Jets, but the two-time MVP wasn’t as effective as usual running the ball. He still showed off his elusiveness on occasion, but defenders were able to corral him in situations where Jackson normally is a threat to create a big play.

The Ravens were held to three points in the first half before a strong third quarter lifted them to a 23-10 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

“I feel like we just need to execute a lot better. We get in great field position, but we’re not putting points on the board,” Jackson said after the game. “That has nothing to do with an injury. We just need to put points on the board right there.”

On Monday, the Ravens listed Jackson on the injury report with a new ailment — a toe issue.

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury, then returned and threw for four touchdowns at Miami. He was solid in a win at Minnesota, but then the whole offense struggled in a victory at Cleveland.

That could be attributed to Myles Garrett and the Browns’ defensive front, but the Ravens didn’t move the ball all that consistently against the Jets either.

“Lamar is doing what he needs to do. He is winning football games. It’s not always pretty,” coach John Harbaugh said. “The pretty games will be there. They’ll be there for Lamar Jackson. You can bet on that. But I’m proud of him right now. I’m really proud of him and the way he’s fighting to win football games.”

The victory Sunday pulled the Ravens (6-5) into a tie with Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North after the team started 1-5. Next up is a Thanksgiving matchup with Cincinnati. The Bengals might have Joe Burrow back for that game Thursday night, but Cincinnati’s porous defense could also be just what Baltimore’s offense needs at this point — even if Jackson isn’t 100%.

“I’m out there,” Jackson said. “So I feel like I should still be able to do what I do.”

What’s working

The Ravens have now held six straight opponents under 20 points. The competition hasn’t been the greatest, but Baltimore continues to make big plays on defense — like Marlon Humphrey forcing a fumble near the goal line in the fourth quarter when the Jets were driving.

“Shoutout to Marlon,” said safety Alohi Gilman, who made the recovery. “That was the play of the game in my opinion. It just flipped the momentum back. I missed a tackle earlier in that series … but everyone just kept fighting, and I think everyone has that internal belief that we are going to make a play and get the job done.”

What needs help

The blocking — both in the running and passing game — continues to be an issue. The Ravens had rookie offensive lineman Emery Jones active for this game, but he didn’t play as the starting five on the OL stayed in for the whole game.

Stock up

After a couple of big mistakes on special teams against Cleveland, the Ravens were much better in that department Sunday. Jordan Stout was particularly impressive, with a net average of 55.8 yards on four punts.

“He’s made a big jump this year. I think he’s kind of found himself,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes you have to figure out, what type of a punter am I going to be? And I think he’s really punting to his strengths.”

Stock down

The Ravens have been in the middle of the pack offensively on third down this season, but they were worse than that Sunday, going 2 for 11.

Injuries

Star safety Kyle Hamilton (ankle) was shaken up a couple of different times, but Harbaugh said he did not have a serious injury.

Key number

Jackson averages 58 yards rushing per game for his career, but he has only 71 total in four games since his return.

Next steps

The Ravens have a short week to prepare for Cincinnati, but after that they’ll have a little extra time off before hosting Pittsburgh in their first meeting of the season with the Steelers.

