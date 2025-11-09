Taylor runs for 244 yards, scores OT winner as Colts top Falcons 31-25 in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Jonathan Taylor completed a 244-yard rushing day with an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime to give the…

BERLIN (AP) — Jonathan Taylor completed a 244-yard rushing day with an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime to give the Indianapolis Colts a 31-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the first regular-season NFL game in Berlin, Germany.

It was Taylor’s third touchdown of the game and came after Colts kicker Michael Badgley tied the game with a 44-yard field goal with 25 seconds left.

Tyler Allgeier’s second touchdown was a 1-yard plunge that give the Falcons a 25-22 lead with 1:44 left in regulation.

That was after Taylor had put the Colts in front 22-17 with an 83-yard touchdown run on the previous drive. It was the longest run of the season in the NFL. Daniel Jones’ pass attempt on the 2-point conversion was batted down.

On the big play, Taylor ran into traffic up the middle, bounced out to the left and sprinted down the sideline into the end zone. The score moved him past Hall of Famer Edgerrin James for most rushing touchdowns (65) in Colts history.

JETS 27, BROWNS 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York got touchdowns on a kickoff return and a punt return in the same game for the first time in franchise history, Breece Hall took a screen pass from Justin Fields 42 yards for the go-ahead score and the Jets held on to defeat the Cleveland Browns.

Five days after trading cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams in stunning moves, the Jets came off their bye-week break to win their second game in a row.

Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and moments later, Isaiah Williams brought back a punt 74 yards for a score. The Jets had one previous game with two kickoffs returned for scores and another with two punts returned for TDs. But never one of each in the same game.

Will McDonald had four sacks to tie a single-game record for New York, which was able to seal the win with some late mistakes by Cleveland.

BEARS 24, GIANTS 20

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Williams threw a touchdown pass and scrambled for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, helping the Chicago Bears beat Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants.

Led by Williams, Chicago scored the last 14 points after Younghoe Koo’s 19-yard field goal gave New York a 20-10 lead with 10:19 left. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two sacks for the Bears, including one on Russell Wilson on a key third down in the final period.

Williams sparked the rally with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze, making it 20-17 with 3:56 left. Odunze finished with six receptions for 86 yards after he was shut out during last weekend’s 47-42 win at Cincinnati.

After New York stalled and Jamie Gillan had a 26-yard punt, Williams went back to work. He found Luther Burden III for 27 yards to the Giants 19. One play later, Williams scored on a 17-yard run to make it 24-20 with 1:47 remaining.

Dart rushed for two touchdowns for New York in its fourth consecutive loss. The rookie became the first quarterback in NFL history with at least one rushing TD in five straight games.

TEXANS 36, JAGUARS 29

HOUSTON (AP) — Backup Davis Mills threw two touchdown passes in the final quarter and scrambled 14 yards for the go-ahead score with 31 seconds left and the Houston Texans rallied from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit for the win.

Mills threw for 292 yards and shook off a forgettable three quarters to lead the remarkable comeback while filling in for C.J. Stroud, who was out after suffering a concussion last week.

The Jaguars (5-4) were trying to get into field-goal range after the score by Mills, but Trevor Lawrence was sacked by Will Anderson Jr. and fumbled. Sheldon Rankins recovered the ball and ran 32 yards for a TD to seal the victory.

SAINTS 17, PANTHERS 7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers to snap a four-game skid.

Shough — a rookie who began the season as the Saints’ backup QB — connected on a 62-yard scoring strike to Chris Olave and a 30-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson to earn his first win as a starter. Alvin Kamara ran for 83 yards for the Saints (2-8).

Olave finished with five catches for 104 yards as the Saints outgained the Panthers 388 yards to 175.

Bryce Young was limited to 124 yards passing and turned the ball over twice as his four-game win streak as a starter ended. Rico Dowdle had 53 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for Carolina (5-5).

DOLPHINS 30, BILLS 13

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns, De’Von Achane added a pair of rushing scores and the Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills (6-3) had not lost to Miami since Week 3 of the 2022 season but came out flat on Sunday.

Achane finished with 225 scrimmage yards and fourth-quarter touchdowns of 59 and 35 yards. Tagovailoa completed 15 of 21 passes with two interceptions to give him a league-leading 12 picks this season.

It was also the most dominant performance of the season for Miami’s defense, which had three takeaways and three sacks.

Josh Allen threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception and fumble, but was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky after Achane’s second TD put the Dolphins up by 17 with three minutes left.

RAVENS 27, VIKINGS 19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Lamar Jackson played it patient and smart in his second game back from injury, and Baltimore continued their defensive resurgence to beat Minnesota.

Malaki Starks and Marlon Humphrey each intercepted deep passes by J.J. McCarthy, whose touchdown throw to Jalen Nailor with 3:19 left cut Baltimore’s lead to one possession but was too little, too late for mistake-prone Minnesota.

The Ravens turned three takeaways, including a fumbled kickoff return early in the third quarter by rookie Myles Price, into 13 points to keep their climb back into the AFC North race going after a 1-5 start.

After trailing 10-9 at halftime, following their first half without a touchdown in 21 games with Jackson as the starter, the Ravens leaned harder on their rushing attack in the second half to wear down a Vikings defense that fared well with little help from the offense.

PATRIOTS 28, BUCCANEERS 23

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TreVeyon Henderson had touchdown runs of 69 and 55 yards, Drake Maye threw two TD passes, and the New England beat Tampa Bay for their seventh straight win.

After Maye threw an interception in the end zone, the Patriots (8-2) made a big stop on fourth-and-3 at their own 27. Henderson then sealed the win with his 69-yard TD run.

The rookie finished with a career-high 147 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Buccaneers (6-3) were the first team in NFL history to have each of their first four wins of the season come on a game-winning score in the final minute of regulation.

SEAHAWKS 44, CARDINALS 22

SEATTLE (AP) — DeMarcus Lawrence returned two fumbles for touchdowns during a dominant first half for Seattle, who beat Arizona.

NFC West-leading Seattle (7-2) beat its division rival for the ninth straight time dating to 2021, and this one was hardly competitive.

Sam Darnold rolled out to his left and found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. It only got worse for the Cardinals (3-6) from there.

On Arizona’s first possession, Tyrice Knight walloped quarterback Jacoby Brissett and jarred the ball loose. Lawrence scooped it up off a bounce and ran untouched 34 yards for a touchdown.

A 9-yard rushing touchdown by George Holani gave the Seahawks 21 points in the first quarter, which equaled the franchise scoring record for the opening period. Seattle also scored 21 points in the first quarter of a 44-13 rout of the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21.

On the Cardinals’ first drive of the second quarter, Knight again knocked the ball out of Brissett’s hand, and Lawrence caught it in stride as it bounced off the turf. The 254-pound defensive end cruised to the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown that gave Seattle a commanding 28-0 lead.

Lawrence became the sixth player since at least 1991 with two defensive touchdowns in the first half of a game. The Seahawks finished with five sacks.

RAMS 42, 49ERS 26

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw four touchdown passes to give him the most in a three-game span in Rams history and Los Angeles beat San Francisco for a fourth straight victory.

Kyren Williams added two touchdown runs for Rams, who avenged a home loss in overtime to the 49ers (6-4) in Week 5 to remain in a tie for first with Seattle in the NFC West.

Stafford and the passing game have been a big reason for the success as he leads the NFL with 25 touchdown passes and has 20 TD passes with no interceptions in the past six games.

Stafford’s 13 touchdown passes the past three games are the most in franchise history and he became the first player in NFL history with at least four TD passes and no interceptions in three consecutive games.

He picked apart a short-handed defense for the 49ers connecting with Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson on scores. Stafford finished 24 for 36 for 280 yards.

LIONS 44, COMMANDERS 22

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions do not lose consecutive games, so as the head coach seemingly took over play-calling Sunday, Jared Goff threw three TD passes and Jahmyr Gibbs found the end zone three times in a bounce-back win over Washington in front of President Donald Trump.

With Trump watching from a suite after arriving late in the first half — making him the first sitting U.S. president at a regular-season NFL game since 1978, and just the third ever — the Lions (6-3) scored the first 22 points and never looked back.

The Commanders (3-7), playing without injured quarterback Jayden Daniels and wideout Terry McLaurin, lost their fifth game in a row, one season after going 12-5 in the regular season and beating Detroit in the playoffs en route to the NFC championship game.

Washington moved defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. from the booth down to the sideline for this game, but that did little to fix the club’s problems on that side of the ball. As often has been the case this season, the Commanders put up little resistance.

CHARGERS 25, STEELERS 10

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw for 220 yards and a touchdown while Aaron Rodgers stumbled to his worst game of the season as Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh for their third straight win.

After opening the season with three consecutive victories over AFC West rivals, the Chargers lost three of four to drop out of first. But they bounced back with wins over Minnesota and Tennessee before humbling Rodgers in prime time.

The Chargers’ defense kept Rodgers without a touchdown until he hit Roman Wilson for a 27-yard score with 2:57 left in the game. The four-time MVP was 16 of 31 for 161 yards, got sacked three times and was intercepted twice while looking every bit of his 41 years.

Coming off a rousing 27-20 win over AFC South-leading Indianapolis last week, the AFC North-leading Steelers (5-4) have dropped three of four. They were 0 for 9 on third down before converting on their lone TD drive. Their other points came on a 59-yard field goal by Chris Boswell in the first.

Trailing 15-3, Rodgers threw three straight incompletions, with Chargers cornerback Cam Hart breaking up the last one intended for DK Metcalf in the end zone, and the Steelers turned it over on downs early in the fourth.

