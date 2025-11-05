Ravens look forward after the deadline — Jones arrives and Andrews stays with Baltimore

Dre'Mont Jones brought his sack streak to Baltimore and tight end Mark Andrews remains with the Ravens, even though there was speculation that Baltimore's depth at that position might make him expendable.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP/John Amis) Tennessee Titans linebacker Dre'Mont Jones (45) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP/John Amis) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Dre’Mont Jones brought his sack streak to Baltimore.

The Ravens acquired Jones in a deadline deal with the Tennessee Titans, and now he’ll try to provide his new team some much-needed help in the pass rush. Jones had a sack in each of his last four games with Tennessee, and on Wednesday he gave Baltimore fans a preview of what to expect.

“Somebody who is physical as hell. Who is going to attack every play like it’s my last,” he said. “And we’re going to go out there and just try to kill or be killed.”

Trading a draft pick for Jones was the Ravens’ big move at the deadline. Tight end Mark Andrews remains with the team, even though there was speculation that Baltimore’s depth at that position might make him expendable.

“Just focused on living in the now and being in the present,” he said. “I know how much love and support this organization has for me, the people within the organization and what I bring to this team.”

Baltimore (3-5) has won two in a row after a dreadful, injury-riddled start. On Wednesday, the team did not even have to release an injury report. Everyone on the 53-man roster was a full participant in practice.

Still, there’s been a need for help on defense. The Ravens traded pass rusher Odafe Oweh for defensive back Alohi Gilman early last month. Now Jones arrives to try to shore up the pass rush. Now in his seventh season, he has 35 career sacks.

Prior to Jones’ arrival, nobody on the Ravens had more than two sacks this season — and one of the players with two was Nnamdi Madubuike, who is out for the season with a neck injury.

“It’s something that’s been in the works for a while. He’s a good fit for us. The system he’s been in for the last three years is the same system, so he picks it up quickly there,” coach John Harbaugh said. “And he’s a really good fit, just style of play-wise. We absolutely will get him weaved into (the system) right away, and he’ll be playing on Sunday.”

Andrews, meanwhile, will now have a chance to become Baltimore’s career leader in yards receiving. He needs 18 to pass Derrick Mason when the Ravens play at Minnesota this weekend.

“Just feel incredibly blessed. One, to be a part of such an amazing organization throughout these last eight years and the incredible players that I’ve been able to take part with and play with and grow with,” Andrews said. “It’s extremely humbling just to be around here and to be, obviously, playing with Lamar (Jackson) all of these years and how many plays we’ve made, but just continuing to get better.”

Baltimore’s tight ends had a field day in the team’s win at Miami last Thursday night. Andrews caught two passes — both touchdowns — for 22 yards. Isaiah Likely had three receptions for 60 yards. Charlie Kolar had two catches for 23 yards and a TD.

All three of those tight ends are on expiring contracts, so the Ravens will have some decisions to make after the season. For now, they’ll march on with all of them.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Andrews said. “I think the best thing about it is that it’s competitive, but I think we all support each other and want each other to do everything to the best of our abilities and raise our game to the next level.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.