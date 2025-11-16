Mark Andrews’ late TD lifts Ravens to 23-16 win over Browns and spoils Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut

Tight end Mark Andrews ran 35 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:31 remaining to propel the Ravens to a 23-16 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs the ball for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns' Isaiah McGuire (57) gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard) Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) runs the ball for a touchdown as Cleveland Browns' Isaiah McGuire (57) gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard) CLEVELAND (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens ended up needing a play they call “Hurricane” to rally for their fourth straight win and spoil Shedeur Sanders’ NFL debut.

On fourth-and-inches at the Browns 35, Baltimore (5-5) looked like it was going to run a tush push with Andrews lined up under center.

The Ravens, though, had other ideas for how to pick up the first down.

Instead of going up the middle, Andrews ran left. Fullback Patrick Ricard got a kick-out block on Browns safety Grant Delpit, and Andrews was untouched as he scampered to the end zone for his first career rushing touchdown.

“It was a great call, and I think the guys just executed really well,” said Andrews, became Baltimore’s career leader in receiving yards earlier in the game. “We’ve repped it a few times, so we had it down pat and ready to go, and like I said, I give credit to the guys up front. Once I saw the open edge and Pat kicking the guy out, I was just opening my stride and getting there.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also thought the play would be successful after seeing how well it worked in practice.

“We just needed a couple yards, but for Mark to go for a touchdown, that was amazing. He turned on the jets, too. I guess he was looking at (No.) 49 (Browns LB Carson Schwesinger) like, ‘No way,’” said Jackson, who completed 14 of 25 passes for 193 yards and was intercepted twice.

Baltimore remained one game behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North and continued its recovery from a nightmarish 1-5 start. The Ravens and Steelers will play twice over the final five weeks of the season.

“We’re just above water; we’re breathing. We’re not even out of the water,” coach John Harbaugh said. “It’s a typical AFC North battle, and I’m proud of the guys for the way they played and what they had to do to find a way to win that game in the second half the way they did.”

Baltimore swept the season series with Cleveland for the first time since 2020.

The Ravens fell behind 13-3 with 7:43 remaining in the second quarter after linebacker Devin Bush’s 23-yard pick-6 of Jackson.

Derrick Henry had 103 yards on 18 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter that got Baltimore within 13-10. However, the Ravens didn’t tie it until Tyler Look connected on his third field goal with 4:59 left in the game.

Baltimore whittled away at Cleveland’s lead as Sanders struggled.

The fifth-round pick made his much-anticipated debut with 12:43 remaining in the third quarter after Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. He went 4 for 16 for 47 yards with an interception and was sacked twice, finishing with a 13.5 passer rating.

After Andrews’ touchdown, Sanders tried to lead a tying drive. He completed a 25-yard pass to Harold Fannin Jr. on the first play and got the Browns to the Ravens 25 before they stalled. Sanders’ final pass intended for tight end David Njoku on fourth-and-5 was short as the Browns (2-8) dropped their third straight.

“I don’t think I played good at all,” Sanders said.

Cleveland was held to 187 yards of offense, including 64 with Sanders under center in the second half. Gabriel completed 7 of 10 passes for 68 yards in the first half.

“Yeah, we didn’t do a good enough job, period, as a team and certainly as an offense in there. So, we’ll make sure that we get back to work,” coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Garrett’s big day

Myles Garrett sacked Jackson four times, becoming the first player since Arizona’s Chandler Jones in 2019 with two games of at least four sacks in a season.

Garrett set a Browns single-game record with five sacks in a 32-13 loss at New England on Oct. 26. He leads the league with 15 sacks and is the first player in NFL history with five straight seasons of at least 13 sacks.

Milestone game

Andrews, who is in his eight season, broke Baltimore’s receiving yards record with an 11-yard reception on the Ravens’ fifth offensive play. He came into the game needing 3 yards to pass Derrick Mason, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards.

Andrews, who now has 468 catches for 5,806 yards, needs four receptions to pass Mason for the most in team history.

“He is always there when we need him. He showed that tonight. He is Mr. Reliable,” Jackson said.

Bush bounces back

Cleveland’s lone touchdown was the defensive score by Bush.

Bush, who committed a holding penalty on a third down on the final drive last week against the Jets, picked off Jackson’s pass at the Baltimore 23 after it bounced off the hands of Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell. The linebacker dashed up the left sideline for the first pick-6 of his seven-year career.

Injuries

Browns: OT Cam Robinson suffered a knee injury during the second quarter when Baltimore’s Kyle Van Noy landed on the back of his leg while Gabriel was being sacked. … CB Dom Jones and OT Jack Conklin also suffered knee injuries in the second half.

Up next

Ravens: Host the New York Jets next Sunday.

Browns: At Las Vegas next Sunday.

