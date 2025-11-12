Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson absent from practice during the portion open to reporters

Lamar Jackson is dealing with another injury, just a couple weeks after returning from his previous one.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson is dealing with another injury, just a couple weeks after returning from his previous one.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday with what coach John Harbaugh said was a knee problem. Harbaugh downplayed the severity, though.

“Some soreness coming out of the game,” Harbaugh said. “He should be OK. I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow.”

Jackson has played the last two games after missing three because of a hamstring injury. He was able to play for the duration of Baltimore’s win over Minnesota last weekend.

The Ravens (4-5) have won three in a row to pull within a game of first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North, but another injury to Jackson could be a setback. Baltimore plays at Cleveland this weekend, followed by a home game against the New York Jets.

The Ravens were decimated by injuries earlier this season, but by last week they were having days when they didn’t even have to put out an injury report because everyone on the 53-man roster was a full participant in practice. Now they’re deadling with some health issues again.

Receiver Rashod Bateman sprained an ankle against the Vikings and missed practice Wednesday. So did running back Justice Hill (toe), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) and linebacker Jay Higgins IV (knee).

Harbaugh said Humphrey won’t play this week.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hip), running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) and safety Malaki Starks (knee) were limited Wednesday.

The Ravens won the last time Jackson missed a game, beating Chicago with Tyler Huntley at quarterback. Then they prevailed on the road against Miami and Minnesota.

Jackson threw for 176 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings and also ran nine times for 36 yards. It was not an explosive performance by the Ravens, but they avoided any big mistakes on offense while forcing three Minnesota turnovers.

On Baltimore’s final offensive play, Jackson was healthy enough to roll out to his right and throw a pass that was batted into the air and fell incomplete.

The injury that will affect this weekend for sure is Humphrey’s. The Ravens shored up their secondary last month by trading for safety Alohi Gilman. That’s enabled Baltimore to take better advantage of safety Kyle Hamilton’s versatility, and Starks, a rookie, has made progress as well.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has contributed too, and he’ll be crucial with Humphrey out.

“(Awuzie) knows how to play,” Harbaugh said. “Sometimes you play so well, you don’t get noticed because nothing happens — especially at corner.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.