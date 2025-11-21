Baltimore’s Henry can pass 4 Hall of Famers on the career rushing list when he faces the Jets

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter…

FILE - Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)(AP/Adrian Kraus)

New York Jets (2-8) at Baltimore (5-5)

Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 13 1/2.

Against the spread: Jets 5-4-1; Baltimore 4-6.

Series record: Ravens lead 10-2.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Jets 22-9 on Sept. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Last week: Jets lost to Patriots 27-14; Ravens beat Browns 23-16.

Jets offense: overall (29), rush (5), pass (32), scoring (25).

Jets defense: overall (20), rush (20), pass (12), scoring (27).

Ravens offense: overall (21), rush (4), pass (29), scoring (10t).

Ravens defense: overall (26), rush (23), pass (24), scoring (23).

Turnover differential: Jets minus-11; Ravens minus-2.

Jets player to watch

QB Tyrod Taylor. The 36-year-old veteran is getting the start at quarterback, replacing the benched Justin Fields. Coach Aaron Glenn hopes Taylor will give the NFL’s worst-ranked passing game a boost. It will be Taylor’s 60th career start in his 15th NFL season and it comes against the team that drafted him in the sixth round out of Virginia Tech in 2011.

Ravens player to watch

LB Dre’Mont Jones. Acquired to boost the Baltimore pass rush, Jones doesn’t yet have a sack in two games with the Ravens, but he’s made an impact with four quarterback hits.

Key matchup

The Jets’ run defense vs. Baltimore’s Derrick Henry. Although Henry has remained a powerful option, particularly in the fourth quarter as opponents start to wear down, the Ravens haven’t been able to control games with their running attack as often this season. Teams have been able to force Baltimore to settle for field goals in the red zone, and a big question is whether New York’s defense can have success there too.

Key injuries

Jets: WR Garrett Wilson remains on injured reserve with a knee injury that will sideline him for two more games after Sunday. … Rookie CB Azareye’h Thomas, who took over as a starter after Sauce Gardner was traded to Indianapolis, should return after missing a game with a concussion. … RB/KR Kene Nwangwu (hamstring), edge rusher Will McDonald (quadriceps), DT Harrison Phillips (foot) and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) were listed as questionable.

Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) missed Wednesday’s practice for a second straight week but was back Thursday and removed from the injury report Friday after two days of full practices. … WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) was ruled out. … CB Marlon Humphrey (finger) and RB Justice Hill (toe) are back after missing last weekend’s game.

Series notes

The Jets won the first meeting with the Ravens 19-16 in overtime in 1997, but Baltimore took the next eight. New York stopped its skid in the series with a 24-16 win at home in 2016. The Ravens have won the past two meetings, in 2019 and 2022. Baltimore is 6-0 against New York at home.

Stats and stuff

The Jets had a two-game winning streak ended with a loss at New England last Thursday night. It’s the 10th time in franchise history they are 2-8 to start a season and second in five years after also doing so in 2021. New York will try to avoid its first 2-9 start since 2014. … Taylor has previously started against the Ravens once: a 13-7 loss while playing for Buffalo in 2016. … Taylor has a 29-29-1 record as a starter. … New York RB Breece Hall needs 52 yards from scrimmage to reach 1,000 for the third straight season. He joined New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara and San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey as the only players with 3,000 or more yards rushing and 1,500 yards receiving since 2022. … WR John Metchie III, acquired from Philadelphia on Oct. 29 for CB Michael Carter II, caught three passes for 45 yards and a TD in his second game with the Jets. He joined RB James Robinson (2020) and WR Braylon Edwards (2009) as the only Jets players since 2000 to catch a TD pass in one of their first two games with the team after being acquired in a midseason trade. … The Jets have one takeaway through 10 games, the fewest through that many contests in the Super Bowl era. It’s four fewer than the previous mark for futility that was shared by four teams. … Jets K Nick Folk is 19 for 19 on field-goal attempts and 14 for 14 on extra points this season. The 41-year-old Folk and San Francisco’s Eddy Pineiro are the only players this season without a miss on field goals with 10 or more attempts. … Baltimore begins a stretch of three straight home games after playing its past three in the road. … If Henry rushes for 83 yards this weekend, he’d move from 15th to 11th on the NFL’s career list, passing four Hall of Famers: Jim Brown (12,312), Marshall Faulk (12,279), Edgerrin James (12,246) and Marcus Allen (12,243). Henry is at 12,230. … Jackson’s 115.5 passer rating leads the NFL, although he’s rushed for more than 50 yards just once on the season — in the opener against Buffalo. … The Ravens have allowed only three offensive touchdowns during their current four-game winning streak. … Baltimore is 50-20 in November under coach John Harbaugh, including 29-7 at home. … Mark Andrews became the Ravens’ career leader in yards receiving last weekend. Now he’s just four receptions shy of passing Derrick Mason (471) for the lead in that category. … Baltimore’s DeAndre Hopkins needs three more catches to reach 1,000. … The Ravens have scored only one first-quarter touchdown in their past six games. … Baltimore ranks 28th in the league in red zone efficiency after having the NFL’s top mark last season.

Fantasy tip

Ravens K Tyler Loop is a decent option until Baltimore proves it can consistently finish drives with touchdowns instead of field goals.

