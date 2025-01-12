Josh Allen leads balanced offense as Bills dominate Broncos for 31-7 wild-card win

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ spread-the-wealth approach on offense that was so productive in…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ spread-the-wealth approach on offense that was so productive in the regular season proved unstoppable in their playoff opener.

Whether it was Allen completing a 24-yard touchdown pass to sliding running back Ty Johnson on fourth down, or James Cook racking up 120 yards rushing, including a 5-yard touchdown run, the Bills leaned on a balanced attack in a 31-7 win over the Denver Broncos in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday.

“I don’t think there was one certain thing over another. We just wanted to come out and execute well,” Allen said. “At the end of the day, we just wanted to come out and play our best football, and I feel like we did that today.”

With Allen completing 20 of 26 attempts for 272 yards passing and two touchdowns, and the running game combining for 210 yards, Buffalo methodically wore down the Broncos by scoring on six of its first seven drives in a game where the Bills finished with a 23-minute edge in time of possession.

Allen completed passes to eight players, including getting receiver Curtis Samuel involved by essentially sealing the win with a 55-yard touchdown catch on the opening snap of the fourth quarter.

“I’ll speak on behalf of Curtis. He probably didn’t have the season that he wanted to have,” Allen said of the eighth-year player who was limited to 31 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown. “But he just continued to work hard, and that’s kind of the mentality we’ve had all year is everybody eats. And today was his day.”

The five-time defending AFC East champion Bills, who became the NFL’s first team to score 30 touchdowns rushing and passing in a season, advanced to the divisional round for a fifth straight postseason, and will face the third-seeded Baltimore Ravens next Sunday night.

The Ravens, coming off a 28-14 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, routed Buffalo 35-10 at Baltimore in Week 4 this season. The outing will mark the second playoff meeting between Allen and Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson after Buffalo defeated the Ravens 17-3 in the 2020 divisional round.

“This is what everyone’s been waiting for, right?” coach Sean McDermott said. “So it’ll be a nice week and everyone will be looking forward to it, and they’re a great football team. I mean they handled us pretty good the first go around and they’re certainly playing well.”

The seventh-seeded Broncos were outclassed in their first playoff appearance since their Super Bowl-winning season in 2015.

Denver’s offense essentially stalled after rookie Bo Nix capped a five-play opening drive with a 43-yard touchdown pass to former college teammate Troy Franklin. Nix finished 13 of 22 for 144 yards in an outing where Denver punted four times and turned the ball over on downs twice.

The game served as a lesson in how much further the first-round pick and the Broncos still have to go after a promising season in which Nix threw 29 touchdown passes — two short of the NFL rookie record.

“I’m really proud of these guys. We’ve overcome a lot and not really been counted in many games,” Nix said. “But to make the playoffs was a special moment for this group. It’s something we can build off of. … Our goals are changing.”

Meantime, the Broncos attacking defense was kept at bay by an Allen-led attack that was more than content in gaining small chunks of yards on lengthy time-consuming drives. The Broncos, who had an NFL-leading 63 sacks this seasons, sacked Allen just twice in an game where the Bills punted once.

“Who got punched in the mouth?” Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau asked, dismissively, regarding the Broncos scoring 2:24 into the game.

“It really was just a message to ourselves,” Rousseau said. “We know who we are week after week, and what we’re capable of and what we’re supposed to do out there. That’s what it’s all about.”

Though the Bills didn’t force a takeaway, they made impactful plays in limiting the Broncos to convert just two of nine third down opportunities.

And then there was Cam Lewis’ diving tackle in shoving running back Jaleel McLaughlin out of bounds for no gain on fourth-and-2 at the Buffalo 14 early in the fourth quarter.

With Buffalo leading 13-7, Allen broke the game open with his touchdown pass to Johnson with 3:06 left in the third quarter. The score held up following a replay review, which showed Johnson’s foot touching out of bounds but after he secured the ball.

“You tell me it’s complete, I’m going to sign up for it every week,” McDermott said in placing his faith in Allen to convert on fourth down. “You guys know that. I trust him and I believe in him.”

Allen’s touchdown to Samuel came on Buffalo’s next possession.

Cook became Buffalo’s first player to top 100 yards rushing in a playoff game since Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas had 158 yards rushing in a 1995 wild-card playoff win over Miami. Allen increased his playoff total to 23 passing touchdowns, breaking the franchise record of 21 held by Hall of Famer Jim Kelly.

Up next

Broncos: offseason.

Bills: Host the Ravens in a matchup of two quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft.

