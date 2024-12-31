Browns undecided on starting QB against Ravens, coach said Thompson-Robinson, Zappe could both play

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he will “work through” the QB situation this week and it's possible both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe could play Saturday against the Ravens (11-5), who will clinch the AFC North title with a win.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns haven't yet decided which of their backup quarterbacks will start the season finale at Baltimore.

It probably doesn’t matter to the Ravens.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he will “work through” the QB situation this week and it’s possible both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe could play Saturday against the Ravens (11-5), who will clinch the AFC North title with a win.

“Bailey has been a guy that got here, haven’t seen him in a game just yet,” Stefanski said Tuesday on a Zoom call. “Dorian is a young player who’s using all these reps to get better. So there’s a scenario where we do that (play both).”

If Zappe starts, he will be the 40th quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999.

Thompson-Robinson has struggled in two starts — the Browns have scored nine points — since replacing Jameis Winston, who was benched after throwing eight interceptions over a three-game span.

Winston continues to deal with a right shoulder injury and Stefanski said the veteran will likely be the emergency QB for the season finale.

The Browns (3-13) are 17 1/2-point underdogs against the first-place Ravens, who lost in Cleveland on Oct. 27 in Winston’s first start this season after Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon a week earlier.

Zappe was signed off Kansas City’s practice squad in October after Watson was placed on injured reserve. The 25-year-old Zappe was picked in the fourth round by New England in 2022.

He made eight starts in two seasons with the Patriots and had his best game against the Browns, passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a win two years ago.

