Ravens sign defensive back Desmond King to their practice squad

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 5:38 PM

Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II looks on prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Saturday, Aug 24, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)(AP/Maria Lysaker)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday signed former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King to the practice squad.

Baltimore also released cornerback Bump Cooper from the practice squad.

The 29-year-old King appeared in only one game this season for the Houston Texans, who released him from their practice squad last week. King made the All-Pro team in 2018, his second season. He was with the Los Angeles Chargers then.

King hasn’t been a regular starter since 2022 with the Texans. He had two interceptions and two fumble recoveries that season.

