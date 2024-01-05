The Ravens officially add RB Dalvin Cook, signing him to their practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Dalvin Cook to their practice squad Friday.

FILE - New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook carries against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game Nov. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run two days after being waived by the Jets. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(AP/John Locher)

The team also announced it was putting cornerback Daryl Worley on injured reserve and signing linebacker Jeremiah Moon to the active roster. The Ravens elevated defensive back Andrew Adams and tight end Ben Mason from the practice squad for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Pittsburgh, which has no effect on Baltimore’s postseason seeding.

Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment confirmed Thursday that he would be joining the Ravens after clearing waivers and becoming a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl running back was waived by the New York Jets.

Worley has missed practice all week with shoulder and ankle problems.

The Ravens have clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and a first-round bye.

