Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey returns to practice. TE Mark Andrews was a full participant

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was back at practice Wednesday after missing last weekend's divisional playoff game with a calf injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was back at practice Wednesday after missing last weekend’s divisional playoff game with a calf injury.

The Ravens listed Humphrey as a limited participant. It was a pretty encouraging injury report, with Sunday’s AFC championship game against Kansas City coming up. Tight end Mark Andrews, who is still on injured reserve because of an ankle injury, was a full participant.

Guard Kevin Zeitler had the day off to rest. The only player to miss practice because of an injury was receiver Tylan Wallace, who was out with knee issues.

Humphrey also missed seven games in the regular season. The 10 games he did play were the fewest of his seven-year career.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.