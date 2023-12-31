Waddle, Mostert and Hamilton among the high-profile players missing from Dolphins-Ravens game

Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle are inactive for Miami for Sunday's huge matchup against the Baltimore Ravens that could determine the top seed in the AFC.

Baltimore is without star safety Kyle Hamilton.

Waddle, Miami’s standout receiver, had already been ruled out because of an ankle injury. Mostert, who has already set a franchise record with 18 rushing touchdowns this season, has been dealing with knee and ankle issues and will not play.

Hamilton has battled through knee problems lately, although he still had two interceptions in a win over San Francisco on Monday night. He missed practice time this week and is inactive.

The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory. A Miami win would wrap up the AFC East for the Dolphins and give them a head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore for the top seed.

