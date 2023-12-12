Ravens activate defensive back Pepe Williams off injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Pepe Williams off injured reserve Tuesday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Pepe Williams off injured reserve Tuesday.

Williams hasn’t played yet this season because of ankle problems. He appeared in 14 games last season as a rookie.

Williams was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The Ravens designated Williams to return from IR on Nov. 21, but did not activate him until now. He was a full participant in practice last week.

Baltimore plays at Jacksonville on Sunday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.