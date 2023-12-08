Josh Bynes retires after 12 NFL seasons; former LB won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens

Bynes, who last played in the NFL when he made seven starts for the Ravens last season, spoke with reporters after Baltimore’s practice Friday. He appeared in 138 regular-season games. He started and finished his career with Baltimore and also played for Detroit, Arizona and Cincinnati.
Bynes played for the Ravens from 2011-13 and was part of the Super Bowl-winning team in 2012. He made the final tackle of that game, with Baltimore up by three and San Francisco desperately trying to return a free kick.
After three seasons with the Lions and two with the Cardinals, Bynes was back with Baltimore in 2019. He then spent a season with the Bengals before returning for his third stint with the Ravens.
