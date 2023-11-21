Live Radio
Ravens TE Mark Andrews has surgery on his injured ankle, AP source says

The Associated Press

November 21, 2023, 5:21 PM

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had surgery on his injured ankle Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the operation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the procedure.

Andrews was injured in Thursday’s 34-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach John Harbaugh said after that game Andrews would probably miss the rest of the season, although he expressed cautious optimism Monday that Andrews might be able to return at some point.

Harbaugh said Monday that Andrews would be involved with Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, in the next few days. The Baltimore coach’s next scheduled availability with reporters is Wednesday.

