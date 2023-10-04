Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey returns to practice on a limited basis

Marlon Humphrey was back at practice Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens after the star cornerback missed the first four games of the season because of foot problems.

FILE - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) works out during the team's NFL football training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. Humphrey was set to have foot surgery Wednesday, Aug. 16, a potentially significant blow to the team's defensive backfield. Coach John Harbaugh said it wouldn't be a long-term injury, but he didn't give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(AP/Nick Wass)

The Ravens listed Humphrey as limited. Rashod Bateman (hamstring) was a full participant and fellow receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was limited. Linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) did not practice, and neither did safety Daryl Worley (shoulder).

Tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), who haven’t played since Week 1, were full participants.

The Ravens play at Pittsburgh this weekend.

