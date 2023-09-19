Live Radio
Ravens’ Washington goes on IR, C Sam Mustipher to 53-man roster

The Associated Press

September 19, 2023, 6:23 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put defensive back Ar’Darius Washington on injured reserve Tuesday with a chest problem.

The Ravens also announced that they signed center Sam Mustipher to the 53-man roster.

Mustipher was activated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati and played every offensive snap for Baltimore. Center Tyler Linderbaum was out with an ankle injury.

Washington made his first NFL start in the victory over the Bengals. He’s in his third season with the Ravens.

