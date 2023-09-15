Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens rule out Humphrey,…

Ravens rule out Humphrey, Linderbaum, Stanley and Marcus Williams for matchup with Bengals

The Associated Press

September 15, 2023, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens ruled out four key players for their game Sunday at Cincinnati.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) will miss the game. Humphrey also missed the season opener last weekend against Houston, and the other three players were injured in that victory.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad), who did not play last weekend, was a full participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable to face the Bengals.

Cincinnati listed running back Chris Evans (hamstring), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) and linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) as questionable.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Baltimore Ravens | NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up