Ravens sign free agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on Wednesday, filling another important need in an offseason that has recently become a lot more productive.

The Ravens announced their agreement with the free agent defensive back. Baltimore needed a cornerback because Marcus Peters is a free agent. The Ravens did draft a defensive back last week, but not until the fifth round when they selected Stanford cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly.

The offseason started quietly for Baltimore, which seemed to be in a holding pattern amid uncertainty about star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract. Then the Ravens signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in April and announced Jackson’s new five-year agreement last week.

Ya-Sin arrives after starting nine games last season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent the three previous years with the Indianapolis Colts, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2019.

Ya-Sin has started 38 games in four NFL seasons.

