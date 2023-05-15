Live Radio
Ravens sign C Sam Mustipher, who is from Owings Mills

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 8:22 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed center Sam Mustipher on Monday.

The team announced the move.

Mustipher started 40 games for the Chicago Bears over the past three seasons. He could add depth to a Baltimore offensive line as a backup to center Tyler Linderbaum, a 2022 first-round draft pick.

Mustipher played in all 17 games in each of the past two seasons. His hometown of Owings Mills is where the Ravens’ practice facility is located.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

