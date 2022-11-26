Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Isaiah Likely out for Ravens, DeSean Jackson elevated

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 7:20 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens elevated receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad and ruled tight end Isaiah Likely out for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

The Ravens also elevated linebacker Julian Stanford from the practice squad and signed defensive back Daryl Worley to the active roster from the practice squad. Baltimore put cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve with a hip issue.

Likely was limited in practice Friday because of an ankle injury.

Jackson has played one game for Baltimore since the Ravens signed him to the practice squad in the middle of last month.

