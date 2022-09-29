Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.
The Ravens announced the move a day after coach John Harbaugh said Pierce had a torn biceps.
The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.
Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota.
He started the first three games of this season.
The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
