Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens have put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move a day after coach John Harbaugh said Pierce had a torn biceps.

The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota.

He started the first three games of this season.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

