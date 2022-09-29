IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 4:31 PM

The Baltimore Ravens have put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move a day after coach John Harbaugh said Pierce had a torn biceps.

The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota.

He started the first three games of this season.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

