Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 8:46 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad Saturday.

The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quad) are questionable to play because of injuries.

Worley has started 54 games in his NFL career, but only played in four last season for Detroit and Baltimore. Webb is a rookie out of the Citadel who was waived by the Ravens and then signed to their practice squad last month.

