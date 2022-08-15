WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for Ethiopia ready to leave Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters…

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returns to practice

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice Monday.

Peters missed all of last season with a knee injury, and coach John Harbaugh said he’s “in a good place” after doing individual work. Baltimore plays its second preseason game at Arizona on Sunday.

The Ravens also announced Monday they released running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson.

Peters and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards all missed last season because of knee injuries. Dobbins returned to practice recently.

Harbaugh wouldn’t say whether quarterback Lamar Jackson would play against the Cardinals after being held out of the preseason opener against Tennessee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

Micro-segmentation: Three keys for implementation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up