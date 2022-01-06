ONE YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: Lessons learned are unclear | 'A year after the Capitol riot' | Mini documentary | Photo retrospective | Persistent misinformation
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens put Ricard on…

Ravens put Ricard on IR; Boyle to COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

January 6, 2022, 8:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put fullback Patrick Ricard on injured reserve Thursday with a knee injury.

The Ravens also put Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with tight end Nick Boyle.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice because of his ankle issues. Cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest), wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle), guard Ben Cleveland (head) and linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot) also missed practice.

Baltimore hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

G, F funds dip while other TSP returns rise in last month of 2021

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up