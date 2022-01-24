Antonio Brown wants to play with Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Just weeks after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown has one specific team he wants to suit up for next: the Baltimore Ravens.

During an interview with the I Am Athlete podcast hosted by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Brown was asked what’s next for him — more specifically, what quarterback he wanted to play with next.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown replied. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers.”

The clip of Brown saying he wants to play alongside the 2019 NFL MVP quickly made its rounds on social media, with Jackson himself even chiming in with an emoji that expressed his excitement about the possibility of Brown joining Baltimore.

In his career, Brown has caught passes from two future Hall of Famers in Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady. So, what specifically about Jackson appeals to the former All-Pro wideout?

“Lamar Jackson is a great quarterback,” Brown said. “Not only him throwing the ball, but the dynamic of him playing, the excitement.”

This isn’t the first time Jackson and Brown have flirted with the idea of teaming up in the past. In April of 2020, the two worked out together — Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown, the cousin of Antonio Brown, was also present — and Jackson went on the record to say he hoped Baltimore signed A.B.

“I’d be happy if they signed him,” Jackson said in April of 2020. “He’s a great player. He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

The Ravens reportedly continued to ponder the idea of signing Brown throughout the 2020 offseason, but nothing ever materialized. Brown was then suspended eight games for several violations of the NFL’s conduct policy. He was later signed by Tampa Bay and played a pivotal role during the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl run.

Brown re-signed with the Buccaneers this past offseason on a one-year deal. The 33-year-old wideout started the season off incredibly, as he was Tampa’s most productive receiver through the first six weeks of the season. However, an ankle injury forced Brown to miss multiple weeks and once he was on the verge of returning to action, he was suspended three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols by submitting a fake vaccination card.

Brown returned to action for Tampa Bay in Week 16, hauling in a season-high 10 catches for 101 yards in the Buccaneers’ blowout victory over Carolina. But just one week later against the Jets, Brown removed his jersey and shoulder pads during the third quarter following an argument with head coach Bruce Arians and ran off the field in one of the oddest exits in NFL history. Brown was officially released by the club four days later.

The wideout, who is currently a free agent, released a statement on the situation through his attorneys, saying he was cut by Arians after refusing to go back in the game against the Jets due to that same ankle injury that sidelined him for weeks earlier in the season. In his statement, Brown said that he planned to undergo surgery on the ankle and plans to return to football next season.