Ravens waive T Cedric Ogbuehi

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 8:25 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on Friday.

The team announced the move shortly after Ogbuehi was ruled out of Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh with a thigh injury. Ogbuehi has appeared in two games this season with the Ravens and one with Seattle.

Ogbuehi started four games last season for the Seahawks and spent his previous five NFL seasons with Jacksonville and Cincinnati.

Ogbuehi was the only player listed on Baltimore’s injury report who was ruled out of this weekend’s game. Receiver Miles Boykin (finger) is doubtful and everyone else whose game status was listed was questionable.

