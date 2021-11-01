Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Ravens LB Malik Harrison struck by stray bullet in Cleveland

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 1:44 PM

Baltimore Ravens starting linebacker Malik Harrison was recovering Monday after being struck by a stray bullet in his left calf at what the team described as a gathering in Cleveland the night before.

The Ravens released a statement saying only that Harrison’s injury is “non-life-threatening.” The 23-year-old was treated at a hospital and has been in touch with team doctors.

Harrison is expected to return to Maryland on Monday.

It’s not yet known if his injury will affect his playing status.

The Ravens, who lead the AFC North, had their bye last week. They host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Harrison, who played at Ohio State, was drafted by the Ravens in the third round last year. He started six games as a rookie, recording 44 tackles. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder has started five games this season.

