Report: Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins out for season with torn ACL

An MRI test confirmed starting running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season with a torn left ACL after ramming into Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland on Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Report: Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins out for season with torn ACL originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Ravens’ worst fear has come true.

The play marred what was an otherwise dominant 37-3 preseason finale victory for the Ravens, extending their league-record streak to 20 wins.

Dobbins, 22, bounced to the outside toward the left sideline on a simple screen pass halfway through the first quarter when linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk wrapped Dobbins into Moreland’s diving shoulder, which hyperextended his knee the wrong direction.

Rushing for six yards per carry for 805 yards and eight touchdowns on the league’s top running offense, Dobbins’ absence will be a huge blow. Third-year back Gus Edwards will lead the running back room that also has preseason leading rusher Ty’Son Williams, 2019 fourth-rounder Justice Hill and rookie Nate McCrary.