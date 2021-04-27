CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
2021 NFL Draft Order

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 4:42 PM

At Cleveland
April 29-May 1
First Round
Opponents
W L T Pct W L T Pct
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 1 15 0 .063 140 115 1 .549
2. New York Jets 2 14 0 .125 152 104 0 .594
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Houston) 4 12 0 .250 138 117 1 .541
4. Atlanta Falcons 4 12 0 .250 141 115 0 .551
5. Cincinnati Bengals 4 11 1 .281 135 120 1 .529
6. Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) 4 11 1 .281 137 118 1 .537
7. Detroit Lions 5 11 0 .313 130 126 0 .508
8. Carolina Panthers 5 11 0 .313 136 120 0 .531
9. Denver Broncos 5 11 0 .313 145 111 0 .566
10. Dallas Cowboys 6 10 0 .375 119 134 3 .471
11. New York Giants 6 10 0 .375 127 126 3 .502
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco) 6 10 0 .375 140 115 1 .549
13. Los Angeles Chargers 7 9 0 .438 123 132 1 .482
14. Minnesota Vikings 7 9 0 .438 129 127 0 .504
15. New England Patriots 7 9 0 .438 135 121 0 .527
16. Arizona Cardinals 8 8 0 .500 121 134 1 .475
17. Las Vegas Raiders 8 8 0 .500 138 118 0 .539
18. Miami Dolphins 10 6 0 .625 119 136 1 .467
19. Washington Football Team 7 9 0 .438 116 137 3 .459
20. Chicago Bears 8 8 0 .500 125 131 0 .488
21. Indianapolis Colts 11 5 0 .688 113 142 1 .443
22. Tennessee Titans 11 5 0 .688 121 134 1 .475
23. New York Jets (from Seattle) 12 4 0 .750 114 141 1 .447
24. Pittsburgh Steelers 12 4 0 .750 120 133 3 .475
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams) 10 6 0 .625 126 129 1 .494
26. Cleveland Browns 11 5 0 .688 114 139 3 .451
27. Baltimore Ravens 11 5 0 .688 125 128 3 .494
28. New Orleans Saints 12 4 0 .750 117 138 1 .459
29. Green Bay Packers 13 3 0 .813 109 146 1 .428
30. Buffalo Bills 13 3 0 .813 131 125 0 .512
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City) 14 2 0 .875 119 137 0 .465
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 5 0 .688 125 131 0 .488

The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the following procedures:

A — The winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the other Super Bowl participant next-to-last, regardless of their regular-season record.

B — The Championship Game participants not advancing to the Super Bowl select 29th and 30th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

C — The Divisional Playoff participants not advancing to the Championship Games select 25th through 28th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

D — The Wild Card participants not advancing to the Divisional Playoffs select 21st through 24th, according to the reverse order of their standing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

