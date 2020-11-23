Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins test positive for coronavirus

Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report from Mike Garafolo.

Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for coronavirus. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo and later confirmed by Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

The news came a few hours after the Ravens announced there were positive tests in the organization, with team activities taking place virtually. It is unclear if there are more positive tests coming from either players or the coaching staff.

Sunday against the Titans, Dobbins had the most dominant workload of his professional career and rushed for 70 yards on 15 carries. He led the Ravens in carries (out-carrying quarterback Lamar Jackson by two), running back Gus Edwards by 12 and Ingram by 13.

Dobbins and Ingram are the second and fourth leading rushers on the Ravens this season, respectively, in terms of yards gained. When receptions in the passing game are factored in, Dobbins has more touches than any Ravens running back this year through 10 games.

The Ravens already have third-string quarterback Trace McSorley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and are soon to put Dobbins and Ingram there, too.

According to the NFL, if a player tests positive and is symptomatic, there will be no return unless and until: At least 10 days have passed since first COVID symptoms appeared, at least 72 hours have passed since symptoms last occurred, the return must be approved by the club physician after consultation with ICS and NFL Chief Medical Officer and local regulations and requirements are satisfied.

If a player is asymptomatic, there will be no return unless and until: 10 days have passed since initial test, or five days have passed since initial test and two consecutive negative PCR virus tests separated by 24 hours and the return is approved by the club physician after consultation with ICS and NFL Chief Medical Officer.

Absent those two running backs for Thursday’s still-scheduled Thanksgiving night matchup, the Ravens will rely on Edwards to carry the load as the team’s workhorse running back. Fourth-string back Justice Hill will also almost assuredly see his first rush of the season. If the team wants three running backs on the roster, which it likely will, they can call up rookie Ty’Son Williams out of BYU off the practice squad.

It is unclear what the positive tests mean for this week’s game against the Steelers.