Friendly bet between Maryland, Tennessee governors over Ravens-Titans playoff

It’s that time of year again: The playoffs are here, and Saturday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Ravens and the Titans brings with it a friendly wager between governors.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and first lady Maria Lee will be in Baltimore, Maryland, for the game. Governor Larry Hogan is betting Maryland crabcakes on a Ravens victory, while Lee is wagering Nashville hot chicken for the Titans.

“I am honored to be with Governor Hogan and appreciate his invitation to join him for this exciting playoff game,” said Lee. “It’s fitting to have Governor Hogan eat some Nashville Hot Chicken, because the Titans are certainly going to be bringing the heat.”

Mrs. Lee, who was raised in Silver Spring and attended the University of Maryland, made clear she is now committed to the Titans but noted, “I have family members that are Ravens fans, so I’m not going to go too hard on them.”

Hogan said he has “big truss” the Ravens will take out the Titans. But Mrs. Lee is standing behind her team and looking forward to enjoying a Maryland crabcake: “I’m just going to say we are celebrating a big win before it even happens.”

Looking forward to hosting Tennessee @GovBillLee as the @Ravens take on the @Titans tomorrow, but that’s where our good hospitality will end, because I have ‘big truss’ in our Ravens! We’ve made a friendly wager of Maryland crab cakes and Nashville hot chicken. pic.twitter.com/mMhjpSRM2Q — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) January 10, 2020

Looking forward to a BIG @Titans win over the @Ravens tomorrow night & some delicious Maryland crab cakes courtesy of @GovLarryHogan #TitanUp⚔️ https://t.co/1PTTLz1cFT — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 10, 2020

