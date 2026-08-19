Yankees play the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

The Orioles have gone 30-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York Yankees (70-55, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-65, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Will Warren (8-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Orioles: Chris Bassitt (4-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees -123, Orioles +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Baltimore Orioles leading the series 1-0.

Baltimore is 32-31 at home and 61-65 overall. The Orioles have gone 30-11 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 70-55 record overall and a 39-28 record on the road. The Yankees have gone 44-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has a .267 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 23 doubles and 28 home runs. Jackson Holliday is 11 for 42 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Garcia leads the Yankees with a .275 batting average, and has 23 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 19 walks and 79 RBIs. Trent Grisham is 13 for 39 with five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .266 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 6-4, .203 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

Yankees: Aaron Judge: 60-Day IL (rib), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (leg), Kervin Castro: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (leg)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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