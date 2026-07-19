Orioles win 7th straight as Adley Rutschman sits with wrist discomfort; Basallo leaves early

After catching the bottom of the first inning, Basallo grounded out to first base to begin the second. Sam Huff, whose contract was selected before the game, replaced Basallo behind the plate in the bottom of the second inning.

HOUSTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman missed Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Houston Astros with left wrist discomfort, and his replacement, Samuel Basallo, left in the second inning because of right shoulder discomfort.

Manager Craig Albernaz did not disclose how Rutschman injured his wrist or how long he might be out, only that he wanted to avoid playing him on Sunday.

Rutschman is batting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 67 games this season. He was named to his third American League All-Star team.

After catching the bottom of first inning, Basallo grounded out to first base to begin the second.

“It’s just been a lingering thing, and obviously, it just aggravated today,” Albernaz said.

Sam Huff, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, replaced Basallo behind the plate and was 0 for 3 with a walk.

Basallo, 21, is batting .241 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs in his first full major league season.

The Orioles won their seventh straight game on Sunday, matching their longest winning streak since 2023.

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