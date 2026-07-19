Astros’ Pena, Walker out of starting lineup against Orioles

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and first baseman Christian Walker were out of Sunday’s starting lineup against…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña and first baseman Christian Walker were out of Sunday’s starting lineup against the Baltimore Orioles because of injuries.

“Hopefully this is something that is probably only going to take a day or two,” manager Joe Espada said. “They’re going through some baseball right now. Hopefully they can be available.”

Peña left Saturday’s 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles after suffering a right hamstring cramp during his at-bat in the third inning. It was the second time this season a hamstring cramp has forced him out of a game.

Walker left during his fourth-inning at-bat with right hip tightness.

Peña is batting .295 with six home runs and 22 RBIs this season, but two injury list trips have limited him to just 53 games. He missed more than a month after suffering a right hamstring strain on April 11, and a left calf strain sidelined him again earlier this month.

Walker is batting .234 with 20 home runs and 58 RBIs this season.

Ronel Blanco set to start on Monday

Also, right-hander Ronel Blanco will make his return from Tommy John surgery and start Monday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Blanco was 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in nine starts last season before undergoing surgery in June. In his first full season as a starter in 2024, he finished 13-6 with a 2.80 ERA, second best in the American League.

The Astros hope Blanco’s return can boost a rotation that entered Sunday with a 5.18 ERA, third worst in Major League baseball. He allowed two earned runs over 17 innings in five minor league rehab appearances.

“He feels good. His stuff looked really good in his (rehab) outings. Excited to have him back,” Espada said.

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