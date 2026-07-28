Holliday leads Orioles against the Tigers after 4-hit game

Baltimore has a 23-28 record on the road and a 52-55 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore Orioles (52-55, fourth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-57, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (1-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Tigers: Troy Melton (5-1, 1.95 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers -143, Orioles +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles play the Detroit Tigers after Jackson Holliday’s four-hit game on Monday.

Detroit has a 50-57 record overall and a 29-26 record in home games. The Tigers have the fifth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.64.

Baltimore has a 23-28 record on the road and a 52-55 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Orioles are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McGonigle has 20 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Tigers. Dillon Dingler is 13 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Orioles with 22 home runs while slugging .468. Holliday is 11 for 29 with two doubles and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .252 batting average, 3.74 ERA, even run differential

Orioles: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.52 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (heel), Burch Smith: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brant Hurter: 60-Day IL (back), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (head/arm), Javier Baez: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (flexor), Will Vest: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bailey Horn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 60-Day IL (hip), Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (face), Trey Sweeney: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Samuel Basallo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Bassitt: 60-Day IL (back), Blaze Alexander: 10-Day IL (hand), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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