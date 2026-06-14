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Rodolfo Durán homers and drives in 3 to lift Padres to 5-2 win over Orioles

The Associated Press

June 14, 2026, 4:39 PM

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Trevor Rogers throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr./Daniel Kucin Jr.)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rodolfo Durán homered and drove in three runs, Fernando Tatis Jr. had two RBIs and the San Diego Padres beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Sunday.

Walker Buehler (4-3) allowed one run in five innings for the Padres, who won consecutive games for the first time since May 22-23.

Batting ninth and coming in with a .133 batting average, Durán hit a bouncer off second base for an RBI double in the second inning and added a two-run homer in the seventh for a 4-1 lead. It was his third career home run, second in two games, and the three RBIs doubled his season total.

The weekend surge by the seldom-used rookie occurred after San Diego starting catcher Freddy Fermin was struck on the head by a warmup pitch Saturday and placed on the seven-day concussion injured list Sunday.

Buehler gave up six hits and struck out five to earn his first win in five starts since May 16. The Padres are 7-2 when the right-hander throws at least five innings.

Mason Miller, the fourth San Diego reliever, got four outs for his 19th save.

Jeremiah Jackson hit a solo homer for the Orioles. Trevor Rogers (3-7) took the loss despite allowing only two runs in six innings.

San Diego used a lucky hop to go up 2-0 in the second. Durán hit a slow grounder up the middle that Jackson was poised to pick up, but the ball hit the base and trickled into the outfield.

Tatis followed with a run-scoring single.

Up next

San Diego opens a three-game series in St. Louis on Monday. The Orioles have Monday off before Brandon Young (5-1, 3.04 ERA) faces the Seattle Mariners to begin a nine-game trip on Tuesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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