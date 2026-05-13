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Orioles lefty reliever Wolfram placed on IL; Wells recalled

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 9:31 AM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles placed reliever Grant Wolfram on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a lower back strain and recalled pitcher Tyler Wells from Triple-A Norfolk.

Wolfram is 1-1 with a 4.85 ERA in 16 games. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound lefty has 20 strikeouts and just one walk in 13 innings.

His last appearance was on May 6 and the IL move was retroactive to Saturday.

Wells was 0-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 14 appearances with Baltimore. He was optioned to Norfolk on May 2.

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