Orioles infield coach Miguel Cairo ejected in the 3rd inning against the Athletics

The Orioles had entered the Sunday game in last place in the AL East, having lost eight of their past 10.

The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) The Baltimore Orioles logo is shown on the home dugout at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles infield coach Miguel Cairo was ejected in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Athletics.

Baltimore manager Craig Albernaz came out to argue with plate umpire Carlos Torres — apparently over a challenge that wasn’t granted — with the A’s batting in the third. Albernaz eventually went back to the dugout, but around the time he got there, Torres ejected Cairo.

Cairo, who served as interim manager for the Washington Nationals last season, began to storm out onto the field but was held back by Albernaz.

The Orioles entered the game in last place in the AL East, having lost eight of their past 10.

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